Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens blown-up on mines in liberated lands
The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has published the number of citizens killed or injured as a result of mine explosions in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.
From November 10, 2020, to the present day, following explosions of mine in the liberated lands, 7 servicemen and 20 civilians were killed, as well as 86 servicemen and 29 civilians were injured.