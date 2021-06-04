Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens blown-up on mines in liberated lands

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has published the number of citizens killed or injured as a result of mine explosions in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

From November 10, 2020, to the present day, following explosions of mine in the liberated lands, 7 servicemen and 20 civilians were killed, as well as 86 servicemen and 29 civilians were injured.


