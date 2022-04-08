Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens repatriated from Iraq, Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 365 Azerbaijani citizens have been repatriated from Iraq and Syria since 2018, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Social Services Agency Faig Aghayev told journalists on Friday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He said that 345 of those repatriated to Azerbaijan are children, and 20 are women.

Aghayev noted that the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population keeps providing the necessary social support to citizens repatriated from Iraq and Syria.

News.Az