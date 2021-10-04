Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 1,061 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected into 232 citizens, and the second one to 829 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,738,000 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,808,374 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,929,626 people - the second dose.

News.Az