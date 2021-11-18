Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 35,699 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 4,879 citizens, the second one 7, 700 citizens and the booster dose – 23,120.

Totally, up until now, 10, 201,533 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,038,225 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,505,772 people - the second dose and 657,536 people booster dose.

News.Az