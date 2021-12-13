Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some eight people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday, News.Az reports.

Over the past day, as many as two citizens received the first dose, 4 – the second dose and 2 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 10,894,080 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,120,575 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 5,617,228 people - the second dose and 1,156,277 people booster dose.

