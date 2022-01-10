Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 58 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

Over the past day, as many as 21 citizens received the first dose, 37 – the second dose.

Totally, up until now, 11,498,430 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,184,066 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,695,363 people - the second dose and 1,619,001 people booster dose.

News.Az