Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

Some 35,400 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

Over the past day, as many as 2,989 citizens received the first dose, 1,811 – the second dose and 30,600 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 12,149,831 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,242,827 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,748,738 people - the second dose and 2,127,266 people booster dose.

News.Az