Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

Some 39,986 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 17, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 17,430 citizens, and the second one to 22,556 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,323,487 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,566,320 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,757,167 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.


News.Az 

