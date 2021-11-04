Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 45,041 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected into 6,583 citizens, the second one to 9,746 citizens, and the third (booster) dose to 28,712 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,798,866 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,980,307 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,406,811 - the second dose, and 411,748 people - the booster dose.

News.Az