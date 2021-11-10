Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 12,403 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 2,086 citizens, the second one 3,998 citizens and the booster dose - 6,319.

Totally, up until now, 9, 941,341 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,001,669 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,442,475 people - the second dose and 497,197 people booster dose.





