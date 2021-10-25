Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 366 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 251 citizens, and the second one to 115 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,383,669 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,060,409 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,323,260 people - the second dose.

News.Az