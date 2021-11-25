Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 32,720 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 4,145 citizens, the second one 5,447 citizens and the booster dose – 23,128.

Totally, up until now, 10,396,037 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,063,688 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,544,439 people - the second dose and 787,910 people booster dose.

News.Az