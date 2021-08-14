Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

Some 68,204 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug. 14, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported. 

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 48,370 citizens, and the second one to 19,834 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,739,342 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,380,387 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,358,955 people - the second dose.


News.Az 

