Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 31,060 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected into 12,604 citizens, and the second one to 18,456 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,226,083 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,976,945 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,249,138 people - the second dose.

News.Az