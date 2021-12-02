Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 37,057 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected into 4,187 citizens, the second one to 5,456 citizens, the third one to 27,414 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 10,604,976 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,087,717 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,578,492 people - the second dose, 938,767 people - the third dose.

