Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date
- 07 Feb 2022 13:36
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- 170270
- Society
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-discloses-number-of-covid-19-vaccine-doses-administered-to-date Copied
Some 59 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.
Over the past day, one citizen received the first dose and 58 – the booster dose.
Totally, up until now, 12,218,614 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,248,383 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,752,395 people - the second dose and 2,217,836 people booster dose.