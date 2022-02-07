Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 59 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

Over the past day, one citizen received the first dose and 58 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 12,218,614 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,248,383 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,752,395 people - the second dose and 2,217,836 people booster dose.

News.Az