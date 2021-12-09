Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 34,060 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Over the past day, as many as 3,733 citizens received the first dose, 4,358 – the second dose and 25,969 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 10,806,373 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,110,938 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,605,616 people - the second dose and 1,089,819 people booster dose.

News.Az