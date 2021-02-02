Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan discloses number of defused anti-personnel mines in Gubadli (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan continues measures to create the necessary infrastructure for its border guard in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the State Border Service (SBS) said on Tuesday. 

According to the SBS, the territories mined by the Armenian armed forces along the state border with Azerbaijan are cleared by the engineering-fortification units. 

On January 31, 2021, the border sappers defused 120 anti-personnel mines near Malikahmadli village of Gubadli district.

