Azerbaijan discloses number of landmines, UXO defused since 1988

+ ↺ − 16 px

About a million landmines and unexploded ordnance have been defused in Azerbaijan since 1998, Ramil Azizov, Head of the Department for International Relations, Education and Public Relations at the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

Since November 2020, as a result of large-scale mine clearance measures carried out by Azerbaijan, an area of 81,386 hectares has been cleared. A total of 88,260 mines were identified and defused, including 28,259 anti-personnel landmines, 15,303 anti-tank mines, and 44,698 unexploded ordnance.

News.Az