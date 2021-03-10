Azerbaijan discloses number of mine explosion casualties in its liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has prepared infographics in three languages (Azerbaijani, Russian and English) about civilians, who have died and have been injured since November 10, 2020, as a result of the explosion of mines planted by Armenian armed forces in the liberated Azerbaijani lands.

“Since November 10, 2020, some 21 civilians have got hit by a landmine. Of these, 10 civilians were killed and 11 were injured of varying severity,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

The Prosecutor General's Office once again urges citizens not to visit the liberated territories, where demining work is underway, without appropriate permission.

The infographics have been prepared to inform the world community about the crimes committed by Armenian troops.

News.Az