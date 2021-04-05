Azerbaijan discloses number of people vaccinated against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two hundred people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on April 5, according to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was given to 98 citizens, and the second one to 104 citizens.

Up until now, 947,947 citizens have been vaccinated (first dose received by 591,012 people, second by 356,935 people).

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched since January 18, 2021.

News.Az