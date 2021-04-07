Azerbaijan discloses number of people vaccinated against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 43,499 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on April 6, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers informed.

The first dose of the vaccine was shot to 27,992 citizens, and the second one to 15,507 citizens per day.

Totally, up until now, 1,025,790 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the drug was received by 639,463 people, and the second - by 386,327 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az