Azerbaijan discloses number of people vaccinated against COVID-19

Some 28,600 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 23,891 citizens, and the second one to 4,709 citizens per day.

Totally, up until now, 1,271,781 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 837,304 people, and the second - by 434,487 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

