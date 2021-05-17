Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan discloses number of people vaccinated against COVID-19

Some 3,694 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 1,223 citizens, and the second one to 2,471 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,798,743 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,032,054 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 766,689 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.


