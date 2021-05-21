Azerbaijan discloses number of people vaccinated against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 33,102 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 21, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 21,393 citizens, and the second one to 11,709 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,924,805 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,089,886 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 834,919 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az