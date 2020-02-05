Azerbaijan discloses number of polling stations with webcams

+ ↺ − 16 px

The practice of using webcams during the elections has successfully proven itself many times, chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting in Baku, secki-2020.az reports.

“Such cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations (about 20 percent) in Azerbaijan,” the chairman said. “It is very easy to monitor the election process through the cameras and no permission is required.”

“Any person may visit the CEC’s website and observe the voting process in 1,000 polling stations via the webcams,” the chairman said. “It is possible to view the Azerbaijani elections from any country. Only internet is required. This is also accepted in the electoral practice of other democratic countries."

"All necessary conditions have been created in Azerbaijan to conduct transparent and free parliamentary elections,” Panahov said.

The early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9.

News.Az

