Azerbaijan discloses number of sources causing pollution in Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are 128 sources that cause pollution in the Caspian Sea, and these sources are located in the territories from the Samur River to the Astarachay River, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov told journalists on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources keeps working with other relevant state bodies to preserve the ecological state of the Caspian basin.

“We regularly conduct monitoring, involving a special research vessel. This year, monitoring was carried out three times,” said Karimov, calling industrial enterprises along the Caspian Sea, as well as oil companies ‘one of the sources of pollution’.

News.Az