Azerbaijan discloses number of victims as result of landmine blasts in liberated lands

From November 10, 2020 to the present day, 23 civilians were killed and 36 others injured as a result of landmine explosions in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan said on Wednesday.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from the Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign a surrender document and liberated its occupied territories.

