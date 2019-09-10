Azerbaijan discloses prices for consumer goods in Jan.-Aug.

+ ↺ − 16 px

The prices for consumer goods and services increased by 2.6 percent in January-August 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

The prices for food, drinks and tobacco products increased by 3.3 percent, non-food items - by 1.3 percent, and the paid services rendered to the population increased by 2.7 percent.

The prices for consumer goods and services decreased by 0.3 percent in August compared to July. The prices for food, drinks and tobacco products decreased by 0.8 percent, prices for non-food items and services remained unchanged.

The prices for milk, corn oil, lemons, bananas, apples, pears, plums, peaches, watermelons, melons, grapes, cabbages, cucumbers, tomatoes, sweet peppers, eggplants, carrots, garlic, onions, potatoes, energy drinks decreased in August.

The prices for rice, buckwheat, chicken, beef, mutton, yogurt, sour cream, cheese, curd, eggs, butter, olives, sugar and granulated sugar, coffee, tea, cocoa, ice cream, mineral drinks, lemonade, natural honey, beer increased.

Prices for other products have not changed greatly.

