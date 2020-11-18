Azerbaijan discloses recent COVID-19 statistics by gender, geographic regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has disclosed recent statistics on COVID-19 infections, according to the country's koronavirus.info website.

According to the website, the highest infection rate is still recorded in Baku - 53.5 percent.

In the Absheron region, the infection rate is 13.8 percent, in the central districts of the country - 11.3 percent, in Ganja-Gazakh zone - 7.2 percent, Lankaran district - 4 percent, Shaki-Zagatala zone - 3.3 percent, Guba-Khachmaz zone - 3.2 percent, Upper Shirvan - 1.9 percent, Upper Karabakh - 1 percent.

In the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the infection rate is 0.06 percent, among those who came from abroad - 0.7 percent.

