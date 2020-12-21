Azerbaijan’s draft state budget for 2021 submitted to parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

The draft laws on state and consolidated budgets for 2021 of Azerbaijan have been submitted to the country’s parliament, the Finance Ministry said.

The draft laws have been compiled on the basis of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Budget System", sustainable and competitive development of the country's non-oil sector defined by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as upcoming tasks on the priority directions of the state economic policy.

According to the draft law submitted to the parliament of Azerbaijan, the forecast consolidated budget revenues for 2021 will exceed 23.8 million manat ($14 million), which is 1.46 million manat or $860,000 (6.6 percent) more compared to 2020.

News.Az