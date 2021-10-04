Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan discloses statics on coronavirus infection rate countrywide

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan discloses statics on coronavirus infection rate countrywide

The biggest number of coronavirus-infected people in Azerbaijan fell on the capital (Baku city) – 54.2 percent, News.Az reports citing www.koronavirusinfo.az.

Baku is followed by Absheron district (13.4 percent), Aran zone (12.1 percent), Ganja (7 percent), Shaki-Zagatala zone (3.6 percent), Guba-Khachmaz zone (3 percent), Lankaran district (2.5 percent), Mountain Shirvan (2.3 percent).

The smallest number of infected people is in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan - 0.007 percent of the total number of cases of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      