Azerbaijan discloses statics on coronavirus infection rate countrywide

The biggest number of coronavirus-infected people in Azerbaijan fell on the capital (Baku city) – 54.2 percent, News.Az reports citing www.koronavirusinfo.az.

Baku is followed by Absheron district (13.4 percent), Aran zone (12.1 percent), Ganja (7 percent), Shaki-Zagatala zone (3.6 percent), Guba-Khachmaz zone (3 percent), Lankaran district (2.5 percent), Mountain Shirvan (2.3 percent).

The smallest number of infected people is in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan - 0.007 percent of the total number of cases of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan.

News.Az