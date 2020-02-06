Azerbaijan discloses statistics on number of MP candidates by age

Azerbaijan discloses statistics on number of MP candidates by age

Eighty-two people aged 18-28, 407 people aged 29-39, 542 people aged 40-45, 221 people aged 56-66 and 43 people aged 67 and over have been registered as MP candidates in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Analytical Information Resource Center Rasim Guliyev said.

Guliyev made the remark at the press-conference in Baku, Trend reports on Feb. 6.

"Eight 22-year-old people have been also nominated,” the chairman said. “Two 82-year-old people were also registered."

Presently, the number of MP candidates is 1,321. The parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9. There are 125 constituencies in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az