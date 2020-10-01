Azerbaijan discloses total amount of Armenia's military losses in recent clashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses in manpower, military and combat equipment and were forced to retreat from previously occupied positions and important areas of the terrain along the entire front-line from the morning of September 27 to 21.30 (GMT +4) September 30, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The total losses of the Armenian side during this period:

- Up to 200 tanks and other armored vehicles;

- 228 artillery installations, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars;

- 30 air defense systems;

- 6 command, control and observation posts;

- 5 ammunition depots;

- more than 110 automotive vehicles;

- 1 unit of S-300 anti-aircraft missile system

News.Az