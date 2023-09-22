Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan discloses volume of cargo sent to Armenian residents of Garabagh

Forty tons of food and hygiene products, as well as bakery products, were sent to the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region, Mirali Feyziyev, head of the Emergency Situations Ministry’s Garabagh regional center, told journalists, News.Az reports.

“Two 20-ton trucks with various food products and hygiene items, and two cars with bread left the Aghdam district and moved to Khankendi on September 22. The goods will be delivered and distributed among people via the Aghdam-Khankendi road,” he noted.

Feyziyev added that food will be also supplied in the future.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

