Azerbaijan discloses volume of crude oil exported in Q1 2024
- 16 Apr 2024 10:52
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 195161
- Economics
Azerbaijan exported 5.600.500 million tons of crude oil and crude oil products worth $3.490.1 billion in January-March this year, News.Az reports citing the State Customs Committee.
The export made up 6.809.600 million tons of crude and oil products worth $4.272.1 billion in the same months of 2023.