Azerbaijan discloses volume of crude oil exported in Q1 2024

Azerbaijan discloses volume of crude oil exported in Q1 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan exported 5.600.500 million tons of crude oil and crude oil products worth $3.490.1 billion in January-March this year, News.Az reports citing the State Customs Committee.

The export made up 6.809.600 million tons of crude and oil products worth $4.272.1 billion in the same months of 2023.

News.Az