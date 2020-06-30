Azerbaijan discloses volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since its commissioning, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) has delivered nearly 5.8 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry informs.

TANAP, an integral part of the Southern Gas Corridor, is an indispensable infrastructure project to address energy security problems.

The aim of the TANAP project is to bring natural gas produced at Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz-2 gas field and other areas of the Caspian Sea to Turkey and Europe. The TANAP Project along with the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) form the elements of the Southern Gas Corridor.

With a total length of 850 kilometers, the initial output of the TANAP pipeline is 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Six billion cubic meters of the amount will be used to meet Turkey's demands, while the remaining 10 billion cubic meters will be sent to Europe.

ANAP became ready for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe from July 1, 2019.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Energy - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

News.Az