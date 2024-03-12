Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan discloses volume of its gas exports

In January-February 2024, Azerbaijan exported 2.1 bcm of gas to Europe, the country’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said on X, News.Az reports.

“In January-February 2024, 2.1 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 1.4 bcm to Türkiye, and 0.6 bcm to Georgia,” the minister said.

Minister Shahbazov informed that during this period, TANAP supplied  Türkiye with 0.8 bcm of gas.


