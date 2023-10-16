Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil produced from AGC, Shah Deniz fields so far

The Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and Shah Deniz fields have produced nearly 623.9 million tons oil (including condensate) since its commissioning till 1 October 2023, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

According to the ministry, 580.4 million tons of oil were extracted from ACG, while 43.5 million tons condensate from Shah Deniz. Till 1 October 2023, more than 622 million tons were exported.

Azerbaijan produced 22.7 million tons of oil (including condensate) in January - September 2023. Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli accounted for 13.5 million tons of oil produced in the republic while Shah Deniz for 3.3 million tons (condensate) and Absheron for 140 thousand tons. SOCAR's oil output amounted to 5.8 million tons (including condensate).

During the reporting period, the volume of exported oil, including condensate, amounted to 19 million tons. Out of this, consortium accounts for nearly 16.7 million tons, SOCAR for 2.3 million tons.

During January - September 2023, oil refining in the country amounted to 4.9 million tons.

News.Az