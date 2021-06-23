Azerbaijan discloses volume of water resources in its liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are two billion cubic meters of water resources in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said during a trip to the liberated Aghdam district on Wednesday.

He noted that there are sufficiently rich water resources in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

“The efficient use of these resources will fully meet our needs. As the president of Azerbaijan stated, a map of water resources in the liberated lands is being developed. We are trying to draw and present the first draft of the map as soon as possible,” the deputy PM added.

News.Az