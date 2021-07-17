Azerbaijan discloses weekly data on demining ops in its liberated territories

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency has disseminated information about the operations on finding and neutralizing mines and unexploded munitions carried out on July 12-17 in the territories, liberated from Armenian occupation (in the 2020 Karabakh war).

In the reporting period, 54 anti-personnel and 15 anti-tank mines, as well as 108 unexploded munitions were found and neutralized.

Totally, 143 hectares (1,435,427 square meters) were cleared of mines and unexploded munitions by the agency staff.

