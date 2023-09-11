Azerbaijan unearths human remains believed to belong to those missing during first Karabakh war

The human remains, discovered in Malikahmadli village of Gubadli district and Vejnali village of Zangilan district in Azerbaijan and believed to belong to those missing during the First Karabakh War, have been exhumed.

The forensic medical and other expertise have been arranged, and other necessary processes have been carried out, the Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office told News.Az.

The Military Prosecutor's Office has initiated criminal cases under Articles 103 (genocide), 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the population), 120.2.12 (premeditated murder) and others. The investigation is underway.

All measures will be taken in accordance with the requirements of generally accepted norms and principles of legislation and international law.

