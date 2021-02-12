Azerbaijan discusses creating transport, communication infrastructure on liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The working group on transport, communications, and high technologies of the Intermanagement Center under the Coordination Headquarters, established by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories, held a meeting on the creation of transport and communication infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Intermanagement Center Hikmet Hajiyev, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev, and representatives of relevant structures.

Representatives of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, the State Agency of Automobile Roads, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, and the Agency for Mine Action informed about the ongoing and planned priority projects in the liberated territories, including the creation of telecommunication and postal infrastructure, construction of the Fuzuli airport, railways and highways, mine clearance of the territories.

The meeting participants emphasized the work on the creation and restoration of the liberated territories, taking into account the directions and instructions given by the Azerbaijani president, further needs and prospects for the return of the IDPs, new challenges and concepts, noted the importance of carrying out the work by all structures in coordination through the Intermanagement Center.

The coordination headquarters, set up by the order of the President of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020, is managed by the head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.

News.Az