Azerbaijan discusses energy partnership with more than 20 German companies

Within the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue conference, a roundtable under the topic of Azerbaijan – oil, gas and beyond: Perspectives for a future energy partnership was held with the participation of more than 20 German energy companies and business circles.

At the roundtable, in which the German Wind Energy Association, Eastern Business Association, Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade, Siemens Energy, Uniper, Notus Energy, Energy Agency-DENA, Germany-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, EDEG ED-Energy, DEIG Energietechnik, ALPHA GmbH, Windcomp GmbH, SAP SE and other business circles attended, new cooperation opportunities were discussed within Azerbaijan's policy of diversifying energy supply sources and energy transition plans, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

It was noted that the recent visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Germany and the meeting with leading companies gave a new impetus to the development of cooperation in many areas, including energy. At the meeting, the sides talked about the strategic role of Azerbaijan's traditional energy sources, especially natural gas, in the safe energy supply of partner countries, and the further diversification of Azerbaijan's gas supply geography as a result of the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor.

The projects currently being implemented with international energy companies on the production and export of green energy based on the renewable energy potential of about 200 GW, cooperation opportunities in Karabakh and East Zangezur, established in the concept of the green energy zone with net zero emissions, as well as cooperation opportunities in Nakhchivan, which is planned to become a green energy center, were brought to the attention. The implementation of 710 MW renewable energy projects with Masdar, ACWA Power and bp, the signing of cooperation documents with ACWA Power, Masdar and Fortescue on renewable energy and green hydrogen production capacities of about 25 GW were noted as indicators of the attractiveness of this area for investors in Azerbaijan.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that the project, which covers the transfer of green energy from the Caspian Sea, which has the world's second largest wind power potential, to Romania and Hungary through Georgia and the Black Sea, is being implemented and requires extensive cooperation: “This project of the supply and route of a new energy resource is supported by the European Union. At the initial stage, it is planned to transfer 4 GW of energy, thereby Azerbaijan will become an important supplier of green energy for Europe. All these, as well as the potential and plans of Azerbaijan in connection with green energy, are opportunities for partnership with companies from Germany.”

At the roundtable, the interests of energy companies in cooperation on the transmission of electricity produced in Azerbaijan, renewable energy and green hydrogen, the production of solar panels, decarbonization were expressed. At the meeting, issues of interest to companies were clarified and views on the prospects for cooperation were exchanged.

News.Az