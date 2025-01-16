Azerbaijan discusses prospects for military cooperation with several countries in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, who is currently visiting Brussels to participate in the Session of NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence from NATO Allied and partner countries, held a series of meetings.

During his visit, Valiyev held meetings with the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Army General Metin Gürak, the Chief of Defence of the Italian Armed Forces Army General Luciano Portolano, and the Chief of Defence Staff - Hungarian Defence Forces Army General Gábor Böröndi, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. The discussions focused on the current state and future prospects of military cooperation between the respective countries, as well as various other issues of mutual interest.The meetings were also attended by Head of Azerbaijan's Mission to NATO Jafar Huseynzada.

