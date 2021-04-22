Azerbaijan discusses prospects for tourism cooperation with Uzbekistan, Mexico
- 22 Apr 2021 14:05
- 01 Oct 2025 21:06
- 160356
- Tourism
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-discusses-prospects-for-tourism-cooperation-with-uzbekistan-mexico Copied
Chairman of Azerbaijan`s State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev has held separate meetings with Uzbek and Mexican ambassadors to discuss prospects for cooperation in the field of tourism.
They also exchanged views over the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions on tourism industry. The sides expressed interest in resuming mutual tourist visits in the post-pandemic period.