Azerbaijan discusses prospects for tourism cooperation with Uzbekistan, Mexico

Chairman of Azerbaijan`s State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev has held separate meetings with Uzbek and Mexican ambassadors to discuss prospects for cooperation in the field of tourism.

They also exchanged views over the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions on tourism industry. The sides expressed interest in resuming mutual tourist visits in the post-pandemic period.

