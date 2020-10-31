Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan dismisses accusations on use of weapons prohibited by int’l law

Azerbaijan dismisses accusations on use of weapons prohibited by int'l law

The statements by Armenia about the alleged use of phosphorus munitions by the Azerbaijan Army are groundless, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reported on Saturday. 

"We officially declare that there are no weapons and ammunition prohibited by international law in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army. Armenia aims to cover up its war crimes committed against the peaceful population of Azerbaijan by spreading such groundless information," the ministry said.


