Azerbaijan dismisses Armenian info on alleged firefight in several directions as ‘groundless’

The information spread by the Armenian side about allegedly taking place a firefight and conducting combat operations in the direction of the Lachin corridor, as well as in the Khojavend and Nakhchivan directions is completely unfounded, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday.

According to the information received, the Armenian soldier was wounded as a result of the violation of mutual relations and the shooting-up between each other, the ministry noted.

News.Az