Azerbaijan dismisses Armenian reports on alleged downing of its military plane
Armenian reports that an Azerbaijani military plane was allegedly shot down does not correspond to reality, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry described these reports as another attempt of Armenia’s military propaganda.