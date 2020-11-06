Azerbaijan dismisses Armenian reports on alleged shelling of Khankendi
The information of the Armenian media about the alleged shelling of Khankendi by the Azerbaijan Army is a purposefully spread disinformation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
By disseminating such information, the Armenian ministry of defense is trying to divert attention from its war crimes.