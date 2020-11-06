Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan dismisses Armenian reports on alleged shelling of Khankendi

Azerbaijan dismisses Armenian reports on alleged shelling of Khankendi

The information of the Armenian media about the alleged shelling of Khankendi by the Azerbaijan Army is a purposefully spread disinformation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

By disseminating such information, the Armenian ministry of defense is trying to divert attention from its war crimes.


